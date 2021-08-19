Liverpool told it’ll take a staggering transfer fee to sign Premier League forward

Ismaila Sarr is often talked about when Liverpool are reportedly in the market for a new forward…

According to Transfer Market Web, as cited by the Express, the Reds are set to revisit their interest in the Senegal international after he informed Watford he wants to leave the club.

Liverpool’s reported keenness in Sarr popped up last summer, before the signing of Diogo Jota.

Some outlets mused the forward was the alternative for the former Wolves star, while others claim Jurgen Klopp wanted both players.

It’s unclear if Sarr’s decision to leave Watford has anything to do with Liverpool, or indeed if the rumour is even accurate – but the Echo ran a story last summer that confirmed the Reds were keen on the 23-year-old, which at least solidifies that part of the claims.

The Reds have now been told it’ll cost a whopping £80 million to sign the forward this summer by experienced Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth, as per HITC, which is obviously unrealistic.