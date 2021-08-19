(Photo) Anfield’s 96 Avenue renamed to commemorate Hillsborough’s 97th victim

96 Avenue in Anfield, Liverpool has been renamed to 97 Avenue to commemorate Andrew Devine.

The lifelong Liverpool fan, and 97th victim of the Hillsborough disaster, passed away earlier this year.

Nike and the club will make changes to the collars of next season’s kits, but Devine is immediately remembered by 96 Avenue’s change of name.

It’s a classy move by Liverpool and one that we at Empire of the Kop are more than happy to see…

'96 Avenue' at #Anfield has officially been renamed '97 Avenue' this morning, in memory of the 97th #Hillsborough victim Andrew Devine. #LFC ❤ pic.twitter.com/0muFhxQ5Ia — Radio City News (@RadioCityNews) August 19, 2021