(Photo) Stunning Anne Williams mural appears near Anfield in Liverpool

Posted by
(Photo) Stunning Anne Williams mural appears near Anfield in Liverpool

Anne Williams, who famously fought to uncover the real truth of the Hillsborough disaster, is depicted in a stunning new piece of artwork.

Liverpool artist Paul Curtis, known for his Liver Bird work in the Baltic Triangle, is the man behind the heart-touching design near Anfield.

MORE: Premier League clubs considering late transfer push for Liverpool forward

We at Empire of the Kop are thrilled to see Williams, the real Iron Lady, commemorated in such a way, in a location where fans will see her.

Liverpool Echo journalist Joe Thomas shared a photograph of the mural to his Twitter followers – and it’s genuinely so powerful…

One response to “(Photo) Stunning Anne Williams mural appears near Anfield in Liverpool”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top