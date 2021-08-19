Premier League clubs considering late transfer push for Liverpool forward

Liverpool forward Divock Origi is said to be attracting interest from several Premier League outfits.

That’s according to The Telegraph, who claim Crystal Palace, Wolves and West Ham are all considering a push for the Belgian this month.

The above report states Origi is ‘on the radar’ of all three clubs, who has scored just one goal in his last 17 appearances.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Napoli were keen on the Liverpool striker, but Wolves were posing as stiff opposition.

The Athletic report Liverpool are willing to part ways with Origi at the tune of £20 million, which has put off some interested parties.

Interest from Wolves in Origi isn’t all that new – with media outlets in Div’s native Belgium reporting as much over the winter.