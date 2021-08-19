Romelu Lukaku drops big hint ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool

Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has dropped a heavy hint he’ll be prepared to take on Liverpool next weekend.

The Belgium international had been in quarantine after travelling to the United Kingdom, but has since trained with his new team-mates after leaving Inter.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Arsenal this coming Sunday, Lukaku said he’s “available” to manager Thomas Tuchel…

“I’ve done a full pre-season. For now, I just want to get to know my team-mates better,” he said, as per the Liverpool Echo.

“Then, at the end of the day, I’m available for the manager if he wants to play me. I think I’ve learned much more about myself, setting higher standards.

“In Italy, the game is different, there are tighter spaces, it’s more technical and tactical, which helped me a lot.

“The English game is different but, for me, it’s not something new. Whatever plan the coach has, I can adapt myself and help the team.”

Lukaku is likely to make his (second) Chelsea debut against Arsenal, which probably isn’t great news for Liverpool.

The Reds will fancy themselves against the Blues, though – and with any luck, the lads will kick-off against the Londoners with six points on the board after entertaining Burnley at Anfield this coming Saturday afternoon.