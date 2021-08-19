(Video) Firmino rounds goalkeeper in Liverpool training & finishes expertly

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has already has his first goal of the season as the Brazilian hopes to put down a solid term.
The Reds’ No.9 is also looking confident in training, if a recent clip shared by the club on social media is anything to go by!
MORE: (Photo) Stunning Anne Williams mural appears near Anfield in Liverpool
After rounding young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the AXA Centre, Firmino expertly finished his chance in on goal.
Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the forward’s way, but the Scouser didn’t stand much of a chance of blocking the shot.
Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV…
👀 https://t.co/uz8NmquVTL pic.twitter.com/7YzGjWwl3F
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 18, 2021
The best strikernel in world football right now, unselfishness