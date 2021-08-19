(Video) Firmino rounds goalkeeper in Liverpool training & finishes expertly

Posted by
(Video) Firmino rounds goalkeeper in Liverpool training & finishes expertly

Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has already has his first goal of the season as the Brazilian hopes to put down a solid term.

The Reds’ No.9 is also looking confident in training, if a recent clip shared by the club on social media is anything to go by!

MORE: (Photo) Stunning Anne Williams mural appears near Anfield in Liverpool

After rounding young goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher at the AXA Centre, Firmino expertly finished his chance in on goal.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the forward’s way, but the Scouser didn’t stand much of a chance of blocking the shot.

Take a look at the video below – via LFC TV

One response to “(Video) Firmino rounds goalkeeper in Liverpool training & finishes expertly”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top