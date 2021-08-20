£12.6m Liverpool duo skip training as transfers away edge closer

Liverpool midfielders Xherdan Shaqiri and Ben Woodburn both missed training this week ahead of likely departures.

The duo have been linked with several moves to numerous clubs around Europe, but it seems we now know where they’ll end up.

MORE: Romelu Lukaku drops big hint ahead of Chelsea’s clash with Liverpool

Woodburn is said to have attracted to attention of Hearts in Scotland, with The Athletic stating a short-term loan deal is close.

While Shaqiri has been heavily linked with Ligue 1 side Lyon, with Fabrizio Romano claiming personal terms have already been agreed.

The duo are valued at £10.8 million and £1.8 million by Transfermarkt respectively – but it’s unclear how much of that will be recouped.

Liverpool recently negotiated a deal with Sheffield United which saw Ben Davies join the Championship side on loan for an initial £500,000 – a fee that will be doubled should the Blades secure promotion this season.