Everton sign former Liverpool goalkeeper in surprise move

Everton have signed former Liverpool goalkeeper Andy Lonergan as a back-up option.

As initially reported by Times journalist Paul Joyce, the 37-year-old free agent has been snapped up by Rafa Benitez.

It’s a surprising move by Everton, to be sure, given the player’s recent past, but it does make a lot of sense.

For the same reasons Lonergan was signed by Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool in 2019 – he’s a good enough back-up with a wealth of experience.

The goalkeeper was later signed by Stoke City and West Bromwich Albion after departing Anfield in 2020, making one appearance in the Championship for the Potters over the course of a year.

Fortunately for the man himself, Lonergan is unlikely to be forced to move from his home in Preston after signing for Everton, with a short 35 mile journey between the Lancashire town and Goodison Park.