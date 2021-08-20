Fabinho’s father has passed away, devastating news confirmed by Liverpool & Brazil star’s wife

The father of Liverpool and Brazil midfielder Fabinho has died.

Confirmed by the footballer’s partner on Twitter this morning, Joao Roberto Tavares has sadly passed away.

Rebeca, Fabinho’s wife, offered some clarification for concerned fans after the Liverpool star posted an eye-catching quote on Instagram.

In the concise tweet below, she added context to a post which was in Portuguese…

Morning y’all.

For those who are asking on Instagram …. Fabinho’s father has passed. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/xUmof1AQLZ — Rebeca Tavares (@reebecatavares) August 20, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop would like to extend our condolences to the Tavares family and friends of Joao Roberto.

Liverpool are in Premier League action this weekend, but it would be no surprise if Fabinho was given time off to mourn the passing of his beloved father.

Joao Roberto is believed to have worked in factories in Brazil, while Fabinho’s mother, Rosangela, was a cleaner in earlier years.