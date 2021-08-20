Jurgen Klopp slams homophobic chanting and labels participating Liverpool fans ‘idiots’

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has taken a strong stand against homophobic chanting heard at the Reds’ opening Premier League fixture.

Norwich City midfielder Billy Gilmour, who is on loan from Chelsea, was the target of unacceptable language from some supporters.

As initially called out by Kop Outs on social media, a portion of Liverpool fans at Carrow Road sang the infamous “rent boys” chant.

There was a strong backlash against those participating in the signing, which has now reached as far as Klopp, who has taken a firm stand against the homophobic chanting.

In a video shared by Liverpool on social media, the manager sits down with Kop Outs founder, Paul Amann, to discuss the incident at Carrow Road and help explain why it can’t happen ever again.

Klopp rightly labelled participating Reds fans “idiots” for not thinking about their fellow supporters.

As explained by Amann in the aforementioned video, the “rent boys” chant, while likely utilised by some to antagonise players on the pitch, only serves to ostracise members of our own fan-base and shouldn’t be heard.