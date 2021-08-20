Jurgen Klopp stalling Liverpool transfer; player wants the deal completed – report

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly holding up the transfer of midfielder Ben Woodburn to Hearts on loan.

The Scottish side are said to be ‘keen’ on signing the Welshman until January, but the Reds boss seemingly isn’t entirely happy.

MORE: Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Bundesliga superstar by former Liverpool player

According to The Scotsman, Klopp does not want Woodburn to leave Anfield just yet as he may be used against Burnley and Chelsea.

The above report also includes a few lines from Hearts manager Robbie Neilson, who openly admits he wants the midfielder.

“He’s keen to come and we’re keen to get him, but he’s a Liverpool player at the moment, so we need to wait for them to make a decision,” he told The Scotsman.

“He’s a player we have been watching for a while now and we are trying to get in, but the deal is not done, so we just have to wait and see.”

It remains to be seen if Klopp envisions a future at Anfield for Woodburn, or whether the Liverpool boss is just keeping his options open – with Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara seemingly not 100% match-fit.

The Reds are up against Burnley this Saturday afternoon, with Chelsea making the trip up to Merseyside the following weekend.