Jurgen Klopp urged to sign Bundesliga superstar by former Liverpool player

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been encouraged to sign Borussia Dortmund superstar Erling Haaland by Reds favourite Glen Johnson.

The former full-back believes it’s a realistic target for Liverpool as every club wants a striker who is guaranteed to score 20 goals per season.

Speaking to SBK Sportsbook, Johnson said the Reds should be throwing their hat in the ring for Haaland…

“Every club out there wants a striker who can score 20 goals a year. They don’t come around often. So if there was ever an opportunity where Liverpool could sign someone like that then they would,” the former pro said of the Dortmund striker.

“As long as it fits their style of play then I’m sure they’d put their hat in the ring.”

Haaland would undoubtedly be a massive signing for any club in the world, but Johnson isn’t the only person of note to fancy Liverpool’s chances of luring the Norwegian to Anfield.

Former Dortmund midfielder Michael Rummenigge believes the 21-year-old could very well opt for a move to Merseyside over Real Madrid or Barcelona next summer…