(Video) Former PL footballer tears into radio host for Mo Salah “disrespect”

Liverpool superstar Mo Salah is quite often underrated by those in the mainstream media.

The Egypt international is one of the best players the Premier League has ever seen, but he can’t do enough for some people.

One of those people is talkSPORT host Andy Goldstein, who said Salah “just does not do it” for him.

Former Premier League football Darren Bent didn’t take well to that comment and ripped into the broadcaster live on air, citing “disrespect” toward the Liverpool forward…

🤷‍♂️ 𝗔𝗻𝗱𝘆: “I know he is a great player, but he just does not do it for me.” 😡 𝗗𝗮𝗿𝗿𝗲𝗻: “Honestly, the disrespect!” Andy Goldstein & Darren Bent get into a 𝙝𝙚𝙖𝙩𝙚𝙙 debate, over how good Salah is! pic.twitter.com/vu1naZANTO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 19, 2021