(Video) “He’s destroying that!” – Robbo & Curtis Jones star in hilarious new Quorn ad at Anfield

Liverpool duo Andy Robertson and Curtis Jones have helped club partners Quorn advertise some new items.

There will be some new additions to the menu at Anfield, where fans typically will get a snack and drink at half-time.

MORE: (Video) Thiago & Henderson smash rapid rondo drill in Liverpool training; midfield duo look sharp

Some new Quorn pies will be available at Liverpool’s stadium this season, which is nice to see.

In the hilarious ad below, Robbo and Jones have a scran, with the Scot jovially remarking the Scouser “destroying” a pie, despite not being a big fan of the pastries!