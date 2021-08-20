(Video) “The benchmark”: Jurgen Klopp lauds Liverpool & Dortmund fans

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, Jurgen Klopp lauded the Anfield faithful.

Asked about Reds supporters in the famous Kop and Borussia Dortmund’s ‘Yellow Wall,’ the boss had a smile on his face.

In his response, Klopp lauded the fans of both Liverpool and his former side, particularly those in the aforementioned stands, stating they’re “the benchmark.”

🗣️: "If they get on their toes, the whole stadium will follow." Klopp responds to a question about #LFC's Kop and Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall' – and the impact they have ❤️💛 pic.twitter.com/fjDqXv8ho2 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) August 20, 2021