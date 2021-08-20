(Video) Thiago & Henderson smash rapid rondo drill in Liverpool training; midfield duo look sharp

Liverpool midfielders Jordan Henderson and Thiago Alcantara resumed full training a few weeks ago.
But the duo failed to make an appearance against Norwich City in the Reds’ opening Premier League game.
It turns out both Henderson and Thiago were involved in a not-so-secret friendly against Aston Villa at Anfield…
Whatever the case, the Liverpool stars are looking sharp in training, as you can see in the video below.
Take a look at the lads taking on a rapid rondo drill – LFC TV…
One-touch rondo level: 💯🔥 pic.twitter.com/boUmMNTySZ
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) August 20, 2021