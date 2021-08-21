Exclusive: Collymore not worried about Liverpool star’s future as clubs are ‘skint’

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore has said he isn’t worried about Mo Salah’s future as potentially interested clubs won’t move for him.

The Egypt international is currently in the middle of contract negotiations with the club, as confirmed by Jurgen Klopp.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans go mad for tough tackling Tsimikas as Anfield erupts

Speaking exclusively to Empire of the Kop, Collymore jovially stated he isn’t concerned about Salah’s long-term Anfield future, despite some of Europe’s biggest clubs said to be interested…

“There are a lot of rumours and speculation about Mo. Is he off? I think all of those avenues are now cut,” the former Liverpool striker said.

“PSG aren’t going to sign anyone else, Real Madrid and Barcelona are skint. So, get your head down and play, concentrate on where you’re at.”

Whether or not interest in Salah from the likes of Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain is legit remains to be seen, but Collymore is probably right to dismiss a move away for the Liverpool man.

The No.11 is expected to agree a new deal very soon, ensuring his long-term future is with the Reds.