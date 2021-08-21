Jurgen Klopp confirms contract talks for Liverpool star Mo Salah

Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that Liverpool are in talks with Mo Salah over a new deal.

Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Burnley this weekend, the boss discussed several matters.

The availability of captain Jordan Henderson and fellow midfielder Thiago Alcantara was brought up, but Salah’s potential renewal was the real headline.

“Firstly, Mo is obviously in a really, really good moment, form-wise, mood-wise, how he behaved from the first day he came back, absolutely great,” Klopp told journalists in his pre-match press conference, as per Goal.

“We are all adults, we are all professionals. If there are talks there are talks, and if there’s a decision then we will tell you. Until then it’s only important how the parties work together – and that’s not about Mo, it’s in general. We don’t have to talk about anything else, and the decisive people can talk in the background.

“But yes, with two years left, you can imagine that there are talks. That is it.”

The above report states there is optimism over a new contract for Salah, which is like music to the ears of Liverpool fans.

The Egyptian winger is perhaps the best player we’ve seen in the Premier League and ensuring his long-term future is at Anfield is bigger than any signing the club could make.