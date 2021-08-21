Jurgen Klopp says it’s no ‘surprise’ Liverpool starlet is generating excitement

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he isn’t surprise people are getting excited about Harvey Elliott.

The 18-year-old starred as the Reds claimed a 2-0 win against Burnley at Anfield, building on his promising showing in pre-season.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, Klopp joked everyone is asking him about Elliott of late – and he understands why.

“Everyone wants to speak to me about Harvey, but I understand absolutely,” the Liverpool boss said.

“When an 18-year-old plays such a mature game, I can understand why everyone is asking, but I was not surprised that he played like this [against Burnley].

“That’s exactly how he trains, since six to seven weeks, since he’s back from loan, and yeah – good.”

Elliott is already playing at a level you wouldn’t typically expect from a player of his age, Liverpool have an absolute gem on their hands.

The youngster’s loan spell with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship last season served him well as it has added some much-needed physicality to his game.