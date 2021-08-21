Liverpool offered chance to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski – report

Liverpool have reportedly been offered a chance to sign Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.

That’s according to football transfer guru Ian McGarry, who told the Transfer Window Podcast the 33-year-old has also been offered to Premier League rivals Manchester United and Man City.

Lewandowski, still very much a world-class striker, is said to have told Bayern Munich he wants to leave the club – as per Sky Sports.

McGarry claims Liverpool’s interest in the Poland international is ‘tepid’, which is most likely down to his likely wage demands and advanced age.

The Reds are arguably in need of offensive reinforcements, but Lewandowski is very unlikely to end up at Anfield this summer.

There has been opposition to the rumours of the veteran striker wanting a new challenge, with some German football journalists claiming the reports are wide of the mark.

According to Bild, via MARCA, Lewandowski is on around £380,000 per week, which is a mighty wage for many clubs to match, never mind the transfer fee Bayern Munich would seek for their talisman.