(Photo) The Kop displays mosaic for Hillsborough’s 97th victim

Liverpool fans displayed the number 97, alongside the eternal flames, on the Kop to commemorate Andrew Devine.
The lifelong Reds supporter sadly passed away earlier this year.
Devine is Hillsborough’s 97th victim and is remembered by Liverpool fans, with Anfield paying its respects.
A photograph taken by Goal journalist Neil Jones shows the mosaic on the Kop from his seat at the stadium, which you can see below.
Remembering Andrew Devine#JFT97 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/QYuRbFhj22
— Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 21, 2021