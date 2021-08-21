(Video) Anfield erupts as Diogo Jota puts Liverpool 1-0 up; Kostas Tsimikas assists

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead against Burnley at Anfield through Diogo Jota.

The Portugal star capitalised on a brilliant cross by left-back Kostas Tsimikas, nodding the Reds 1-0 up.

Anfield absolutely erupted when Jota broke the deadlock, with emotions running high after so long without a full stadium.

It was a very well taken header by the Liverpool striker, who now has two goals in as many games!

Pictures via BT Sport

