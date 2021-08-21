(Video) Anfield erupts as Diogo Jota puts Liverpool 1-0 up; Kostas Tsimikas assists

Get in! Liverpool have taken the lead against Burnley at Anfield through Diogo Jota.

The Portugal star capitalised on a brilliant cross by left-back Kostas Tsimikas, nodding the Reds 1-0 up.

MORE: (Photo) The Kop displays mosaic for Hillsborough’s 97th victim

Anfield absolutely erupted when Jota broke the deadlock, with emotions running high after so long without a full stadium.

It was a very well taken header by the Liverpool striker, who now has two goals in as many games!

Pictures via BT Sport…

Anfield erupts! 🎚 Diogo Jota with a perfectly placed header after Konstantinos Tsimikas picks him out from the wing 🎯 pic.twitter.com/JgsPC8spkh — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

Increíble centro de Tsimikas para un Jota que está dulce de cara al gol. Bien Liverpool. pic.twitter.com/Lspdi5vz4F — Liverpool FC (@LFCEspanol) August 21, 2021