(Video) Liverpool fans go mad for tough tackling Tsimikas as Anfield erupts

Liverpool full-back Kostas Tsimikas is a bit of a revelation this season.

The Greece star impressed in friendly matches over the summer, but has become a crucial player for Jurgen Klopp.

With Andy Robertson side-lined through injury, Tsimikas was called upon for Liverpool’s clashes with Norwich City and Burnley.

He impressed in both games, with the Anfield crowd going mad for a brilliant piece of tough-tackling in the latter fixture.

Take a look at the video below