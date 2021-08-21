(Video) Liverpool fans left in queues outside Anfield as ticket problem continues

Many Liverpool fans were left queuing outside Anfield as the Reds kicked-off against Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

The Merseyside club has installed a new ticketing system at the stadium which is seemingly continuing to cause problems.

A video shared by Caoimhe O’Neill, of The Athletic, (below) shows massive queues of Liverpool fans waiting along the streets of Anfield.

Obviously, this is a problem the club need to deal with swiftly as paying supporters shouldn’t be left in the cold.

Current scenes outside Anfield as Liverpool fans are still queuing up to get into the ground. #LFC pic.twitter.com/9eB8Zy4rD0 — Caoimhe O'Neill (@CaoimheSport) August 21, 2021