(Video) Liverpool’s Joel Matip theatrically falls over after header in hilarious clip

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is an absolute joy to watch…

Not only is he a world-class footballer, he’s always just really, really funny.

A Twitter account (@NoContextJMatip) was spawned to share videos and photographs of Matip, boasting over 70,000 followers.

During Liverpool’s 2-0 win over Burnley, the defender hilariously fell over theatrically after a strong header.

Take a look at the video below – with footage via BT Sport

