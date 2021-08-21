(Video) Sadio Mane doubles Liverpool lead after stunning team move involving Harvey Elliott

Get in! Liverpool have doubled their lead to 2-0 against Burnley at Anfield, through Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international absolutely hammered his chance beyond Nick Pope in goal, leaving no room for chance.

Mane’s strike started with a lovely team move involving Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott.

It’s the forward’s first goal for Liverpool this season, joining Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino in the scoring thus far.

Footage via BT Sport…

Sadio Mane finishes off a wonderful team move 👏 Liverpool double their lead against Burnley… Fantastic football from the Reds! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/67pVNb4SdF — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 21, 2021

The Goal of Sadio Mané for Liverpool in video ! 🤯🎥#LIVBUR #LFC 🔴 pic.twitter.com/Q8mULUMRAP — Liverpool FC 🔴 (@Reds_ENG) August 21, 2021