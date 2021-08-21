(Video) Sadio Mane doubles Liverpool lead after stunning team move involving Harvey Elliott

Get in! Liverpool have doubled their lead to 2-0 against Burnley at Anfield, through Sadio Mane.

The Senegal international absolutely hammered his chance beyond Nick Pope in goal, leaving no room for chance.

Mane’s strike started with a lovely team move involving Virgil van Dijk Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harvey Elliott.

It’s the forward’s first goal for Liverpool this season, joining Mo Salah, Diogo Jota and Bobby Firmino in the scoring thus far.

