Exclusive: Collymore tips Liverpool for Premier League title after Anfield win

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore fancies the Reds’ chances of reclaiming the Premier League title this season.

Just so long as they keep up grinding out wins like they did against Burnley at Anfield over the weekend.

Collymore noted that beating the Clarets hasn’t always been straightforward for Jurgen Klopp, citing their physical brand of football.

With another three points in the bag – against a team Liverpool have failed to beat at Anfield for two years – the former striker exclusively told Empire of the Kop it’ll only help the Reds become champions again.

“Don’t forget, that’s three points more than over the last couple of seasons against Burnley at home. Lost one, drawn one,” said Collymore.

“So, if you’re looking at the chart of games, how do we claw back points to become champions of England again? You look at the last two seasons.

“We’ve lost one and drawn one against Burnley, so now Liverpool are three points better off in one game and two points better off in another. That’s a fantastic positive.”

Silverware is often won by the finest of margins, and Collymore is absolutely right to pick out the latest Anfield victory as a point – or points – in favour of Liverpool.

Some people may scoff and say something like ‘it’s only Burnley,’ but as Stan pointed out, the Reds have struggled against Sean Dyche’s side in recent years.