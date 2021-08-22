Exclusive: Former Liverpool striker explains why Reds quartet will excel this season

Former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota will have had a weight lifted off their shoulders in the Reds’ opening two games.

All four have already scored, with Mane finding the back of the net against Burnley at Anfield following a gorgeous sequence of play.

Salah, Firmino and Jota got their first goals of the new season in the 3-0 rout against Norwich City on the opening day.

Collymore believes all four getting off the mark so early bodes very well for Liverpool, exclusively telling Empire of the Kop it’s a weight off their shoulders.

“Liverpool are the only club in the Premier League – yes, they played earlier than everyone else today – to have every main-line striker score a league goal,” the 50-year-old said, immediately after the Reds’ win.

“Weight off your shoulders, so early in the season. You think, ‘right, I’m ready to rock and roll’ – very good positive for Liverpool.”

Impressively, Jota has two goals in as many games and looks just as sharp as he did during the first half of last season.

Liverpool are back in action again at Anfield next Saturday against Chelsea, who take on bitter rivals Arsenal this weekend.