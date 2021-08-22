Fabrizio Romano offers update on Liverpool’s transfer plans – it’s not great news

Liverpool have been linked with moves for several high-profile players this summer, but Ibou Konate remains the club’s sole investment.

With the likes of Saul Niguez, Youri Tielemans and Jeremy Doku talked up, some fans have been getting excited.

MORE: Manchester United ruin Liverpool’s €40m summer transfer plan – report

But – unless Liverpool are quietly going about their business – it seems like something is stopping the Reds from getting deals done.

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has offered some clarity, stating potential exits by Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi could start the cogs turning.

Speaking to Don Robbie on YouTube, the well-known reporter said: “If Liverpool do [sign a player], it could be a deal like Diogo Jota. It was a surprising transfer out of nowhere completed in two days.

“They’ll need to do something like this if they sell [Xherdan] Shaqiri or [Divock] Origi. The priority for Liverpool is to resolve the Shaqiri situation. If Shaqiri leaves, I’m not sure if Origi will also leave.”

With Konate’s arrival in mind, it shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that Liverpool need to sell before they can buy again.

It does sound, though, that Romano is in the dark over the Reds’ business, with his line on Diogo Jota suggesting he was surprised by the Portugal star’s move.