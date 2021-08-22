Former Liverpool duo heap praise on ‘confident’ Harvey Elliott after ‘mature’ performance

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott has made a solid start to the new season with the Reds.

Making appearances in both games against Norwich City and Burnley, the 18-year-old has shown maturity beyond his years.

It hasn’t gone unnoticed by pundits either, with former Liverpool players Peter Crouch and Joe Cole heaping praise on Elliott.

Speaking after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Burnley at Anfield, Crouch believes the winger’s time on loan has served him well.

“He looked comfortable in possession and he’s got a lot more confidence from his loan spell at Blackburn. He’s been under the radar for a few years but he’s going to play a big part in Liverpool’s season,” he told BT Sport, as per The Boot Room.

Crouch makes an excellent point, touching upon Elliott’s confidence so far this season, the young lad backs himself all the way – and why shouldn’t he?!

Adding to Crouch’s comments, Cole also took a moment to praise the teenager and tipped him to rack up the minutes this season.

“He’s got what Jurgen Klopp likes. He’s got legs, he’s a good technician. He was very mature today. And I think Jurgen Klopp will lean on him this year,” the former Chelsea and Liverpool man said of Elliott.