From Spain: Liverpool have made several attempts to re-sign Coutinho

Liverpool have reportedly made several attempts to re-sign Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho.

That’s according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, as per Sportlens, who claim the Reds have regularly ‘probed’ the Catalan side for their former star.

Coutinho has been linked with a return to Anfield before, but it’s rarely claimed the club are the ones pushing for a deal.

In the past, the Brazilian’s camp is said to have touched base with Liverpool to sound out a potential reunion, as per the Sunday World.

But we at Empire of the Kop understand Jurgen Klopp has never expressed an interest in bringing Coutinho back to Merseyside, despite a keenness from the Barcelona man.

In fact, Catalan-based outlet SPORT (via Sport Witness) report the Liverpool boss has ‘officially rejected’ the possibility of the midfielder returning to the club.