(Images) Eye-catching dark blue Liverpool kit hits social media; set for 2022 release

Details of Liverpool’s away kit for the 2022/23 season has already been leaked online, it seems.

Twitter user @FumlerRawk, who is typically spot-on when it comes to the Reds’ wearables, has shared some eye-catching images of a dark blue and red number.

MORE: Exclusive: Former Liverpool striker explains why Reds quartet will excel this season

Cited by Footy Headlines, a reliable name in the football kit news game, the designs below are mock-ups based on leaked information.

The colour main being used has been labelled “deep ocean” – so while the images show what appears to be a near-black kit, it may actually be a very dark blue.