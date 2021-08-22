Manchester United ruin Liverpool’s €40m summer transfer plan – report

Liverpool have reportedly had one of their transfer plans this summer foiled by bitter rivals Manchester United.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim both clubs have expressed an interest in Saul Niguez of late.

The Atletico Madrid midfielder has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool this summer, but both Man United and Chelsea have also been tipped to make a move.

Foiling Jurgen Klopp, the Red Devils are said to have made their move for Saul in recent weeks, as per AS.

As stated in the above report, Liverpool had a €40 million offer for the Spaniard prepared before United lodged a bid of their own.

The Red Devils’ move for Saul, which has blown their rivals out of the water, is believed to stem from concerns Paul Pogba may push for a move away this summer.