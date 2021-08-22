(Photos) Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain & Perrie Edwards welcome new-born baby

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and long-term partner Perrie Edwards have welcomed their first child.

The Liverpool midfielder took to Instagram to share the news and a couple of photographs.

As per Oxlade-Chamberlain’s caption (below), the baby was born on Saturday 21 – the same day the Reds beat Burnley – ha!

We at Empire of the Kop would like to congratulate Alex and Perrie, and wish them both all the best in parenthood.

