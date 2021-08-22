(Video) Liverpool fan identifies Klopp’s complaint about Burnley as Matip is clearly fouled

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Burnley and had his complaints ready.

The Clarets are known for their physical brand of football, but the German sounded a little annoyed about some “wresting” during the game.

A Liverpool fan on Twitter (@Biggies_Malls) believes they’ve identified what Klopp was hinting at in his post-match comments.

In the video below, you can see Joel Matip getting cleared out by Ashley Barnes, who seemingly makes no attempt to win the ball.

Pictures via BT Sport

