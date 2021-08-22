(Video) Liverpool fan identifies Klopp’s complaint about Burnley as Matip is clearly fouled

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp addressed the media after the Reds’ 2-0 win over Burnley and had his complaints ready.

The Clarets are known for their physical brand of football, but the German sounded a little annoyed about some “wresting” during the game.

A Liverpool fan on Twitter (@Biggies_Malls) believes they’ve identified what Klopp was hinting at in his post-match comments.

In the video below, you can see Joel Matip getting cleared out by Ashley Barnes, who seemingly makes no attempt to win the ball.

Pictures via BT Sport…

When Klopp was talking about wrestling after the game, I think this move from Ashley “Bulldozer” Barnes might have been fresh in his mind. Not interested in the ball, jumps in two-footed and drags Matip to the floor. No free kick. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/3RI9FnWLKp — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) August 21, 2021