(Video) Liverpool loanee creates wonderful goal-scoring chance on debut

Liverpool youngster Leighton Clarkson has already made his debut for loan club Blackburn Rovers.

The 19-year-old impressed on his first outing for his boyhood club, creating a goal-scoring chance for Ben Brereton.

We say ‘goal-scoring chance’ because Clarkson wasn’t awarded an assist for the strike, likely because of a deflection off the goalkeeper.

That being said, the goal wouldn’t have happened without the Liverpool youngster, who played a lovely ball through the West Brom defence, perfectly setting-up Brereton.

Footage via Sky Sports…

Leighton Clarkson 👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾. Impressive game by the sounds of it for Blackburn. #LFC pic.twitter.com/LiqiXO01nR — Avy (@BlueChipLFC) August 21, 2021