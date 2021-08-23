Egypt set to fight for Salah availability with FIFA request as Liverpool refuses to sanction departure for Angola clash

The Egyptian national side are set to request an “exemption” from FIFA after being met with resistance from Liverpool regarding the potential departure of Mo Salah on international duty.

An update issued by Goal journalist Neil Jones on Twitter noted that the Reds have changed their tune regarding the upcoming clash between Egypt and Gabon but are reluctant to encourage the winger’s exit for the Angola tie due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Update on this: Liverpool are willing to release Salah for the Gabon game, as Gabon is an amber-list country. Egypt is red list, which would mean he would have to quarantine upon his return.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 23, 2021

Liverpool say same principle applies to any player who is being asked to travel to a red-list country, and would therefore have to quarantine upon their return. If quarantine rule was lifted, players would be allowed to travel.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) August 23, 2021

With the former being a red list COVID-19 country, the 29-year-old would be forced to quarantine upon his return to England, which would mean that Jurgen Klopp would be without one of his most prized players for several fixtures.

While we at the Empire of the Kop can more than understand the national side’s frustrations regarding the availability of one of their key stars, the reality is that clubs do have a right to protect their own interests as well.

Given that the onus is on clubs to pay wages and arrange private travel to ensure that players are back and available for domestic fixtures as soon as possible, the likes of Liverpool and other Premier League outfits are arguably entitled to prevent certain players from leaving.

Particularly where COVID-19 is concerned, such clubs can hardly be accused of being possessive in this matter.

