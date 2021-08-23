Jenas called out on Twitter for idiotic Liverpool punditry and bites back

Jermaine Jenas tweeted in response to a Liverpool fan calling the pundit out on Twitter for his comments brushing off Jurgen Klopp’s complaints over the refereeing in the Reds’ win over Burnley at the weekend.

The former Tottenham star had rushed to the defence of Sean Dyche’s physical outfit, labelling his counterpart’s comments as “disappointing” when speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live (via Lancs Live).

Officials informed Premier League clubs prior to the resumption of domestic football that a more lenient approach to officiating would be taken in light of complaints regarding the over-involvement of referees.

While it’s been pleasant to observe flowing football, as was the case during the European Championship, with referees evidently refraining from intervening, Jenas’ shrugging off of overly physical challenges is utterly baffling.

Football is ultimately a contact sport, so there is a basis for the arguments of those defending Burnley (albeit a thin one), however, that shouldn’t hand the more rough and ready sides a free pass to impose their will upon the game via illegal challenges.

The wrestling manoeuvres of the likes issued against Joel Matip and Diogo Jota above certainly shouldn’t be ignored in the name of flowing football.

