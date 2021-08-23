Twitter user identifies Liverpool amongst top three PL sides to have suffered major financial hit from COVID-19

Liverpool have allegedly lost £152m in revenue over the course of the last two seasons due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes from one Twitter user (@SwissRamble) who took into account the impact on various sources of revenue for Premier League clubs.

Based on these assumptions, Premier League clubs will have lost £1.4 bln over past 2 seasons (2019/20 £326m, 2020/21 £1,049m), split between match day £844m, broadcasting £284m & commercial £246m. Excludes £410m revenue deferred from 2019/20, as this is only a timing difference. pic.twitter.com/7AzeSaz1N1 — Swiss Ramble (@SwissRamble) August 23, 2021

The impact of the pandemic was noted by all to have played a serious part in destabilising clubs’ finances, with the Reds’ transfer activity having been affected as a result.

READ MORE: Liverpool set to suffer further financial hit in Shaqiri sale – L’Equipe

Though the lack of non-homegrown spots has been identified as a potential factor behind our limited involvement in the summer window beyond the signing of Ibrahima Konate, financial difficulties have likewise encouraged the recruitment to sell in order to buy.

Reading the data collected by @SwissRamble, it’s certainly hard not to sympathise with Liverpool, particularly when we have to compete with well-financed sides of the likes of Manchester City who can afford to take the hit.

Regardless, we do nonetheless have an extremely impressive starting-XI of our own, which Jurgen Klopp has already suggested is more than up to the task of competing for major honours this term.

At the very least, should further signings be impossible this summer, we’d expect to see the club invest more heavily next year once the financial ramifications of COVID-19 have somewhat worn out.

You can catch the full thread here

This year we're up for 'Best Club Content Creator' at @The_FCAs and we'd love your support! If you're a fan of our content, feel free to throw us a vote. Cheers! 💪🔴 ↘️https://t.co/q9asm4bAIH — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) July 30, 2021

Liverpool could benefit from bargain solution to transfer problem as PSG look to axe stars