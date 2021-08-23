Liverpool reportedly explored possibility of transfer reunion with 29-year-old La Liga playmaker

Liverpool reportedly explored the possibility of resigning Philippe Coutinho in the summer window.

This comes from Lluís Canut in Mundo Deportivo (via Sport Witness), with the journalist noting that the Brazilian remains a part of Ronald Koeman’s plans at Barcelona.

The Reds are thought to still need a new midfielder in the window to replace Gini Wijnaldum who departed on a free at the start of the summer.

While few would turn their noses up at bringing a player of Coutinho’s calibre back to Anfield, the reality is that the 29-year-old is far from being a direct replacement for our former No.5.

Taking into account our financial struggles, with there being a need to offload stars to allow for further purchases, it seems unlikely that we would have genuinely explored the ex-Red as an option in the current window.

Certainly, with Leo Messi having since exited La Liga, it seems plausible that the midfielder could be due for an opportunity to stake a claim for a first-team spot.

As such, it’s difficult to imagine Coutinho as having ever been considered as a genuine target.

