Liverpool set to suffer further financial hit in Shaqiri sale – L’Equipe

Liverpool are reportedly set to lose out on €5m upfront in the sale of Xherdan Shaqiri to Lyon.

This comes from French outlet L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) who claim that the Reds will receive an initial fee of €6m for the Swiss international’s services, with the remaining amount set to be made available in the form of bonuses if certain conditions are met.

The departure of the former Bayern Munich star brings the Merseysiders’ non-homegrown quota level, with the side needing to part ways with another player within that category to free up a spot for a further signing.

With details of the transfer having yet to be ironed out, we have to assume for the time being that Liverpool will be set to receive the full £9.5m upfront for Shaqiri.

While it would be frustrating to see a relatively significant portion of the asking price either delayed or dependent on certain bonus conditions being met, it’s more important to see the club move closer to freeing up a non-homegrown spot in the squad.

If the intention is to bring in at least one more player before the window closes, freeing up space will be conducive to expediting the process of further incomings.

