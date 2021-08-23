Liverpool unlikely to directly replace outbound Shaqiri as rise of two young Reds give the club pause – The Athletic

Liverpool are reportedly not planning on directly replacing departing star Xherdan Shaqiri within the squad, with the Swiss international due to join Lyon this summer.

This comes from James Pearce at The Athletic, with the renowned publication pointing to the impressive rise of Kaide Gordon and Harvey Elliott (the latter having started against Burnley on the weekend).

Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to remain in need of a new midfielder to fill the gap left by Gini Wijnaldum and forward to take the pressure off the front-three.

The performances of players like Naby Keita and Diogo Jota across the two opening games of the season has raised the question as to whether fans and commentators were too quick to call for reinforcements.

Injury proness remains a genuine concern but for now it appears that we have more than enough quality to account at least for the departure of our former reliable No.5.

Harvey Elliott’s starring role in the 2-0 vanquishing of Burnley certainly suggested that we won’t miss Shaqiri’s influence too much, though a new midfielder to add allay any injury fears would certainly not go amiss.

