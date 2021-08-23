Pundit baffled by possibility 31-year-old Liverpool star could follow Wijnaldum out of Anfield

Garth Crooks has expressed surprise over the possibility of Jordan Henderson departing Liverpool in a similar fashion to that of ex-No.5 Gini Wijnaldum.

Addressing the skipper’s performance in the Reds’ 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend, the former Tottenham forward heaped praise on the midfielder for issuing a “commanding” display.

“Have Liverpool lost their mind?” the pundit wrote in his team of the week column for BBC Sport.

“They have allowed Georginio Wijnaldum to leave Anfield and surely they can’t be contemplating the same thing happening with Henderson.

“The Liverpool captain was back in the side against Burnley and dictating play in the middle of the park like Andre Previn used to conduct the London Symphony Orchestra. Henderson was at his commanding best.”

The Englishman’s concern may be somewhat misplaced, however, given that the player is reportedly set to extend his terms at Anfield.

While incomings have been non-existent beyond the initial signing of Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, we can’t be accused of not being vigilant when it comes to securing the futures of our key stars.

Keeping the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Alisson, Fabinho and so on and so forth in Merseyside for as long as possible – some beyond the current expiry date of Jurgen Klopp’s contract – will be invaluable in protecting the future of the club as a whole.

Though debates will rage on as to the quality of contribution Henderson will be capable of providing in the next three or so years, there’s no questioning that the captain is an absolutely vital member of this squad as things stand.

His contributions are absolutely deserving of monetary recognition, though we’re sure that Liverpool will be keeping in mind the distant future when engaging in contract talks with the Englishman.

