Pundits appear to suggest Klopp playing ‘mind games’ ahead of pivotal Chelsea clash

Gary Linker questioned whether Jurgen Klopp could be playing mind games with his post-Burnley complaints regarding the officiating in the game.

It was a position the Englishman’s fellow pundits appeared to agree with, with Jermain Jenas suggesting that the Liverpool boss was already thinking ahead to the club’s meeting with Chelsea at Anfield.

The Reds have already secured six points from their opening two league fixtures, with a tie with Thomas Tuchel’s London outfit on the horizon before the international break.

When discussing the leniency introduced by referees this season in terms of its impact on free-flowing football, it’s difficult to reconcile Burnley’s rough style with that image.

There has to be a difference between a minor challenge and manhandling, otherwise the Premier League risks the safety of players in games.

Understandably, it can at times be a difficult balance to strike between over-intervening and encouraging the flow of the game, however, for the more blatantly rough challenges of the likes issued at the weekend against Burnley, there surely can be no argument.

