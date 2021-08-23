(Video) ‘They’re my competition’ – Elliott throws down the gauntlet to his Liverpool teammates

Posted by
(Video) ‘They’re my competition’ – Elliott throws down the gauntlet to his Liverpool teammates

Harvey Elliott has revealed that he sees his “world-class” Liverpool teammates as “competition” following a promising start for the Reds in the club’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

The young Englishman admitted in an interview with The Athletic’s James Pearce and his former youth coach that he was initially awed by his fellow players, though he very much intends to fight for a starting role under Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a message the teenager’s boss will be delighted to hear, with the likes of Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota already appearing to reap the rewards of competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Athletic & BT Sport:

EOTK Insider Opinion: Klopp’s critics have completely missed the point AGAIN after his post-Burnley comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top