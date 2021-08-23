(Video) ‘They’re my competition’ – Elliott throws down the gauntlet to his Liverpool teammates

Harvey Elliott has revealed that he sees his “world-class” Liverpool teammates as “competition” following a promising start for the Reds in the club’s 2-0 victory over Burnley at the weekend.

The young Englishman admitted in an interview with The Athletic’s James Pearce and his former youth coach that he was initially awed by his fellow players, though he very much intends to fight for a starting role under Jurgen Klopp.

It’s a message the teenager’s boss will be delighted to hear, with the likes of Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota already appearing to reap the rewards of competition.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of The Athletic & BT Sport:

𝐑𝐞𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝. In the first episode of our newest series and in his first major interview, Liverpool’s young midfielder Harvey Elliott is surprised by one of the youth coaches who helped him massively on his footballing journey 📈@btsportfootball 🤝 @TheAthleticUK pic.twitter.com/0J5Drc0OeA — 🇮🇹 Watch Serie A on BT Sport Football 🇮🇹 (@btsportfootball) August 23, 2021

