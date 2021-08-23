(Videos) Three WWE-style Burnley tackles prove Klopp’s point with refereeing criticism

Jurgen Klopp was quick to call out what he perceived to be unnecessarily rough challenges issued by Liverpool’s opposition in Burnley on Saturday.

The German faced criticism as a result of such comments, with pundits clamouring to accuse the former Dortmund boss of calling for a return of increased referee intervention or playing “mind games”.

That all being said, a number of clips of certain challenges in the Reds’ 2-0 victory at the weekend gathered by fans appear to support Klopp’s claims.

As such, it would appear that there is certainly some room for nuance when it comes to balancing sound officiating with free-flowing football.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of LFCTV & Sky Sports:

Only just seen this now but remember thinking in the ground how the fuck is that not a penalty? Cork just literally fucking speared Jota. 😂🤼‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/eBd1X5N79F — Mick Moran (@Mick_Moran_) August 23, 2021

Jermaine Jenas’ response to Jurgen’s comment about Burnley making ‘wrestling moves’ "We didn't see any of those challenges." Because this challenge is normal… @jjenas8 🙄 pic.twitter.com/yUv0knxs9t — Watch LFC (@Watch_LFC) August 22, 2021

When Klopp was talking about wrestling after the game, I think this move from Ashley “Bulldozer” Barnes might have been fresh in his mind. Not interested in the ball, jumps in two-footed and drags Matip to the floor. No free kick. 🙃 pic.twitter.com/3RI9FnWLKp — Biggies Malls 2.0 (@Biggies_MaIIs) August 21, 2021

