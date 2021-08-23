(Videos) Three WWE-style Burnley tackles prove Klopp’s point with refereeing criticism

Jurgen Klopp was quick to call out what he perceived to be unnecessarily rough challenges issued by Liverpool’s opposition in Burnley on Saturday.

The German faced criticism as a result of such comments, with pundits clamouring to accuse the former Dortmund boss of calling for a return of increased referee intervention or playing “mind games”.

That all being said, a number of clips of certain challenges in the Reds’ 2-0 victory at the weekend gathered by fans appear to support Klopp’s claims.

As such, it would appear that there is certainly some room for nuance when it comes to balancing sound officiating with free-flowing football.

You can catch the clips below, courtesy of LFCTV & Sky Sports:

One response to “(Videos) Three WWE-style Burnley tackles prove Klopp’s point with refereeing criticism”

  1. I guarantee that if Jermain/Roy had been tackled like that there would have certainly been a wailing and a gnashing of teeth. Nothing NORMAL about that.

