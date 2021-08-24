Liverpool coach makes Danny Murphy look foolish on Twitter after set piece coach rant

Danny Murphy once again drew attention to the topic of set piece coaches on talkSPORT, questioning the point of such a role amongst Premier League quality managers and coaches.

Liverpool’s throw-in specialist, Thomas Gronnemark, was having none of it on Twitter after being nudged for a response by a fan, explaining the importance of his work.

🤔 “What a could a set piece coach [do]? You’ve already got a manager & his coaches! These are basics!” 💭 “If you’ve got two coaches & a manager, why is someone telling you how to work on throw ins? Danny Murphy doesn’t understand why top #PL clubs bring in specialist coaches pic.twitter.com/6rE824D7TO — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 23, 2021

It's pretty simple. If the specialist coach have been researching his/her subject for 17 years… every day, like I have, then an assistent coach will never have a single chance to have the same knowledge around that subject. They are more generalists.

That's why they bring me in — Thomas Gronnemark (@ThomasThrowin) August 23, 2021

The Reds have arguably reaped some significant rewards from the coach’s work with the club, integrating throw-ins as part of its buildup play and improving ball retention.

READ MORE: Klopp compares Liverpool’s third-place finish last term to 2019/20 title win

Given Jurgen Klopp’s obsession with finding small advantages that can aid our ongoing evolution and keep opponents on their toes, we find it extremely hard to believe that Gronnemark and other specialist coaches offer no value.

Much in the same way as we have a Sporting Director in Michael Edwards working behind the scenes, you can observe clear gains being made from having specialist positions at the club.

As long as Klopp sees such involvement as being necessary, we at the Empire of the Kop will always be in favour of it.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Klopp’s critics have completely missed the point AGAIN after his post-Burnley comments