‘Hopeless’ – These Liverpool fans are baffled by Neville’s comparison of Solskjaer with Klopp

Gary Neville attracted the ire of Liverpool fans after comparison Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Jurgen Klopp, focusing on their early seasons in charge of their respective clubs.

Many supporters were quick to point out that the German inherited a team in far worse condition to the side his counterpart benefitted from in Manchester.

Both the former Red Devil and his Sky Sports counterpart, Jamie Carragher, have backed Manchester City for the title, though the ex-Red did suggest that Liverpool could surprise fans this season.

The main argument against Klopp is that he received a huge influx in cash to spend on world-class players from the sale of Philippe Coutinho, but it seems many forget just how important the Brazilian was prior to his departure to La Liga.

We spent exceptionally well but Liverpool have largely lived within its means, which makes the manager’s achievements even more impressive in comparison to that of our free-spending rivals.

Ultimately, however, until Solskjaer wins a major trophy, any comparisons with Klopp should simply not be entertained.

