‘Hopeless’ – These Liverpool fans are baffled by Neville’s comparison of Solskjaer with Klopp

Gary Neville attracted the ire of Liverpool fans after comparison Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Jurgen Klopp, focusing on their early seasons in charge of their respective clubs.

Many supporters were quick to point out that the German inherited a team in far worse condition to the side his counterpart benefitted from in Manchester.

Both the former Red Devil and his Sky Sports counterpart, Jamie Carragher, have backed Manchester City for the title, though the ex-Red did suggest that Liverpool could surprise fans this season.

READ MORE: (Video) Carragher bizarrely suggests Klopp could win the league with United’s squad after backing City for the title

The main argument against Klopp is that he received a huge influx in cash to spend on world-class players from the sale of Philippe Coutinho, but it seems many forget just how important the Brazilian was prior to his departure to La Liga.

We spent exceptionally well but Liverpool have largely lived within its means, which makes the manager’s achievements even more impressive in comparison to that of our free-spending rivals.

Ultimately, however, until Solskjaer wins a major trophy, any comparisons with Klopp should simply not be entertained.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

If Jose Mourinho's greatest acheivement was finishing second with that Man United team, Ole's greatest achievement is convincing Britain's most famous pundit that he can be judged alongside Jurgen Klopp. Come on now… — The Tactical Times (@Tactical_Times) August 23, 2021

What a hopeless argument. All you need to do is look at Klopps first team selection to know this is the most hopeless lazy journalism. Give it a rest. Totally different starting places. — Mike Wilson* (@Redsmail) August 23, 2021

This again is a pointless starting comparison. Ole actually has still about 7-8 players in his first XI as utd's boss. Klopp had Origi and Milner in his first ever game, the rest have gone. Utd/Ole had a far superior squad to start off with then Klopp did at LFC. pic.twitter.com/hozg1EibQl — Anthony Godfrey (@AntGodfrey) August 24, 2021

I respect Gary's analysis but he loses his senses when it comes to Ole.

The guy is doing worse than what Jose did at United with more budget. — Ali Hadi Naqvi (@AliHadi_97) August 23, 2021

All very well @GNev2 but look at the side Klopp inherited and the side Ole inherited…🤷‍♂️ which makes Klopp’s achievements even more special — Kloppmeister (@appydaze70) August 23, 2021

EOTK Insider Opinion: Klopp’s critics have completely missed the point AGAIN after his post-Burnley comments