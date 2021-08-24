Klopp shares admiration for ‘force of nature’ striker who will be available for a bargain release clause next summer

Jurgen Klopp has revealed his admiration for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland, suggesting that top clubs will “sooner or later” be in for him.

The Norwegian international has been in scintillating form this season in the Bundesliga, registering five goal contributions in his opening two league games.

“There is of course a danger with such an extraordinary talent. The boy is a force of nature,” the German told Bild.

“When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn’t sure if there was a dent in the ground.

“Sooner or later he will be in discussion with large clubs. I don’t know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to counter it.

“He’s just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch.

“But he would generally be seen by most of the teams.”

The Reds have been tentatively linked before with a move for the 21-year-old, though many a top side was put off by the centre-forward’s sizeable asking price.

With a somewhat more affordable release clause worth £64m reportedly set to activate next summer, however, the situation will likely change.

Considering our own forwards are heading into their 30s this term, there will likely be some serious consideration given to the possibility of offloading one of our prestigious front-three to make way for a younger talent.

It all very much depends on how long Jurgen Klopp and the coaching team see our current batch of forwards lasting in their current roles; an unenviable calculation to make given how important the starting trio of Bobby Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mo Salah have been for us.

