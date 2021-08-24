Klopp shrugs off concerns around the financial power of the Sheikh-led clubs: ‘Everyone has a chance’

Jurgen Klopp has suggested that the financial power leveraged by the likes of Paris St. Germain won’t necessarily guarantee domination for such outfits.

The French outfit has since added world-class talent Leo Messi to its ranks, a move that sent shockwaves across Europe.

“Paris played 4-2 against Brest. If you see the names of Paris you’d expect it to be 8-0 – but it was 4-2,” the 54-year-old told Bild.

“The nice thing about football is that nobody knows beforehand who will win. Some have better chances, some worse.

“But everyone has a chance. That’s what I think is great about football.”

Though virtually dismissed as title challengers from the outset, there have been promising early signs from the Reds after securing six points from their opening two league fixtures.

READ MORE: It ‘doesn’t make sense’ to add more players to the Liverpool squad, says Jurgen Klopp

Having to compete with the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City, the German is more aware than most of the challenge ahead and how to overcome it.

A Champions League win and the return of the Premier League title after a thirty-year wait certainly indicates that such a challenge is far from insurmountable.

From our viewpoint here at the EOTK, it has to be said that Liverpool possesses one of the most complete, strongest starting-XI’s in world football.

Provided that we can keep our squad fit for the most part for an entire campaign, you’d expect us to be challenging for major honours this term.

EOTK Insider Opinion: Klopp’s critics have completely missed the point AGAIN after his post-Burnley comments